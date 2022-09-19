Left Parties hail CM KCR’s decision to increase ST reservation to 10 percent

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to increase Scheduled Tribes (STs) reservations from six per cent to 10 per cent, Left Parties demanded the BJP-led Central Government to approve the decision and prove its commitment towards ST’s welfare and development.

The State Units of CPI and CPI (M) also welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to launch “Girijan Bandhu” on the likes of “Dalit Bandhu”.

On Saturday, addressing a public meeting at NTR Stadium as part of the Integration Day celebrations, Chief Minister had announced that State Government would start implementing 10 per cent reservation for STs in the State. To this effect, necessary orders would be issued in a week, he declared.

Seven years back, the State Government had passed a resolution in the State Assembly regarding increasing the reservation for STs to 10 per cent and the same was sent to Central Government for approval. The Chief Minister appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the decision and get the President’s assent.

Welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision, CPI (M) State Secretary T Veerabhadram stated that BJP Government at the Centre was deliberately delaying the increase in reservation for STs and neglecting their welfare.

“With Telangana Government announcing its will to increase reservation for STs to 10 per cent, the BJP Government should immediately introduce a Bill in the Parliament and enact a law” Veerabhadram demanded in a statement issued here on Monday.

Similarly, CPI senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy hailed the Chief Minister’s resolve to increase STs reservation from six to 10 per cent. With the State Government already passing a resolution in the State Assembly, it was now upto the Central Government to approve the decision and facilitate its implementation, he said.

The CPI leader said the State Government’s proposed “Girijan Bandhu scheme” was exemplary. “We also compliment the Chief Minister for assuring to address the Podu lands issue at the earliest,” said Venkat Reddy.