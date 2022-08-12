Reshu Malhotra’s take on makeup trends that are swaying social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad:Unquestionably, beauty and makeup are one of the super niches of Instagram. And a few trends from this arena have caused a huge stir on social media. The eminent makeup artist Reshu Malhotra shares her words on the makeup trends, from fox eyes to blur foundation and glass skin to blush hacks and several tips.

Siren’s Eye

Netizens are getting completely obsessed with these Siren Eyes makeup looks, and here is what Reshu Malhotra says, “Of course, this had to captivate every woman. The smoked-out and elongated eyeliner with light base eye shadow that pushes you to express your inner dark femme are one of the best eyeliner trends that we have come across so far.” And who can say no to such a trend whose flag bearers are Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie, and Megan Fox?

Glossy Lips

Our love for matte lips will prolong for years; no second thought about that! But Reshu Malhotra believes that 2022 is all about glossy lips. She says, “With glassy makeup looks taking over the internet, how can shining lips stay behind? And look! They are back in style like they never left. From Kendal Jenner to Lili Reinhart, it’s time you get your hands on glosses too.”

Makeup with a Matte Finish

Lately, our love for matte has grown larger. After lipstick, we want our makeup to look transparent and ultra matte. While the zero-pigmented foundation is creating a huge buzz on social media, here is what Reshu says, “Having a product that can eliminate your urge to use filters is, of course, worth a try. Moreover, that blur effect is just OMG!”

Overlined lip

“This makeup trend is a blessing for people who like adding volume to their lips, making them look fuller. Gone are the days when a visible lip-liner was a no-no,” says Reshu Malhotra, commenting on the ’90s-inspired lip look.

Reshu Malhotra is based in Dubai and has worked with distinguished Bollywood actresses like Kalki Koechlin, Ileana D’Cruz, Divya Khosla Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Shriya Saran and many more. She is trained from various big makeup institutes like The London Makeup School, Esmod Dubai, and Makeup For Ever. With her years of expertise, Reshu Malhotra has earned a good name in showbiz. She also has a beauty studio named “The Artist Beauty Lounge” in Dubai.