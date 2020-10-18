Resonating with ‘Sacred Earth’, the perfect cafe for a soul-nourishing experience

The concept cafe in Madhapur is the brainchild of Vineeth Badagowni and Abhinay Pinisetty

Hyderabad: Enjoying a power-packed nutritious mix of Bliss Bowl on the roof-top Sacred Earth Cafe overlooking Durgam Cheruvu must be an amazing experience for food connoisseurs in the city. However tantalising the variety of food and ambience may seem to your taste buds, Sacred Earth is meant to deliver a soul-nourishing experience.

Before jumping into the menu, here is an entrepreneurial story of Vineeth Badagowni and Abhinay Pinisetty worth knowing. How the two NRIs flew down to India to kick-start their dream venture. How their personal transformation and inclination towards art, music, travel and food drove them to bring out something “sacred”, as they say “we want people to resonate with the place”.

Spending eight years in the IT industry, Vineet along with his close buddy Abhinay went on a world tour initially covering Europe and Central America where they happened to meet people with great minds. Thus, the churning started and gradually both were drawn towards sustainable and healthy lifestyle after turning themselves into vegans. “We wanted to set up a place where we can educate people in terms of art, music and food. So we chose Hyderabad as it is the place where we grew up,” says Vineet.

Vegan-friendly cafe

Although the cafe is called ‘Sacred Earth’, food items served here are not all vegan. “I wish we could make it completely vegan. Not everyone would ask for a vegetarian menu. So we thought we should cater to those who love non-veg items too. If we have 30 items, all of them can be substituted with vegan food,” says Vineet.

“We have our own herb garden. The ingredients we source are from the best places — like chocolate from Mason & Co Chocolate Factory. We import Acai Berry which has rich antioxidants, from Amazon. Some ingredients come from South America,” he adds.

Theme-based calendar

With a variety of things for vegans, the cafe also serves fermented drinks like Kambuchas, Acai smoothies, tapas, traditional Italian pizzas, and millet bowls, besides non-veg items of shrimp and fish.

Another interesting facet of Sacred Earth is the theme-based calendar. “We have something like ‘Meat-free Monday’. It’s an effort to make people cut down their intake of meat, and help achieve the larger goal of healthy living. On Tuesdays we plan out-of-the-box where our kitchen team comes out to share ideas,” shares Vineet.

‘Wisdom Wednesdays’ are when people come to a cafe to connect, discuss ideas and share wisdom. “Currently we have poetry recitals wherein we recite and explain poems on our social media platforms to make people engaged,” he says.

‘Art-Walk Thursdays’ are dedicated to exhibiting art works, a platform where people can buy art pieces; the aim is to reach out to multiple audiences. And then comes Friday’s Flow: People can watch and enjoy vibes of hula hooping or fire spinning.

Saturday Soirée is about live musical nights where live bands in the city perform. And on Soulful Sundays, people would have the chance to mellow down and relax. “Various forms of meditation, yoga and sound-healing sessions are on our mind. We would like to rent out the space for proposal events and sundowner parties as well,” he concludes.

