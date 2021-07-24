Respite from rain in Telangana

During the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in the State was 12.2mm against the 12.9mm normal. Till 8 am, the highest rainfall of 93.8mm was recorded at Mosra (Nizamabad), followed by 89 mm at Kolkonda.

By | Published: 12:40 pm 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: After four days of torrential rains, Telangana had a respite on Saturday with the weather clearing up in several districts.

During the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in the State was 12.2mm against the 12.9mm normal. Till 8 am, the highest rainfall of 93.8mm was recorded at Mosra (Nizamabad), followed by 89 mm at Kolkonda, and 74 mm at Peddamunthal, Vikarabad.

The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 24 was 540.8mm against the normal of 317.2mm with a deviation of 70 percent.

As many as 360 mandals in 24 districts received large excess rainfall and 177 mandals in nine districts received excess rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .