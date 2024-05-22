Restoring natural habitat in State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 11:32 PM

Hyderabad: A significant initiative is underway in Telangana’s Khammam district, aiming to plant over 50,000 trees.

Initiated by GrowTrees.com, the ‘Trees for Communities’ project is set to restore the natural habitat for displaced species and provide vital livelihood opportunities for residents.

Kokkireni, a small village in Khammam, has long faced limited job opportunities, forcing many of its 4,000 residents to seek work elsewhere, with even local farmers struggling economically.

This scenario changed with the tree plantation project, offering new jobs and additional income through tree planting activities.

“Finding work in our village was difficult,” shares 45-year-old MD Johnmiya, a villager from Kokkireni and adds, “Once fully grown, these trees will provide shade around the village and also serve as a natural habitat for many animals and birds.” Another farmer, G Ramu, who had been struggling economically due to the declining productivity of his land, found employment as a caretaker of the newlyplanted saplings.

Aruna and Divya are among the many women beneficiaries who have now found gainful work. Divya shares, “We are now able to support our families and it is also really satisfying to be able to contribute to biodiversity conservation.”

Pradip Shah, co-founder of Grow-Trees.com, highlights the initiative’s goals, “The project aims to bring multifaceted benefits and besides environmental gains, create sustainable employment. This inclusive approach nurtures biodiversity and empowers rural communities, including women.”

The project targets planting 50,000 trees across Kokkireni, Beerolu, Polepally, and Tettelapadu in Thirumalayapalem Mandal.

So far, over 32,500 trees have been planted, with Bosch Technology sponsoring 15,000 trees last year in Kokkireni. The selected tree species, valued for their ecological and economic benefits, include Jamun, Amla, Tamarind, Dirisens, Devakanchans, Neem, and Kanuga.