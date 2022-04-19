Restoring past glory of Hyderabad’s Old City

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Foundation stone was laid by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday for the restoration of Sardar Mahal. (below) Bahadurpura flyover inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. — Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The ball has been set rollingon Tuesday for a series of developmental works that will scale up infrastructure in the Old City, preserve the city’s old-world charm and ensure better living conditions for people in the Hyderabad Parliament segment.

The GHMC officials said that developmental works worth Rs 580 crore have been taken up in Hyderabad Parliament and while some were inaugurated, foundation stones were laid for others.

The six-lane bi-directional flyover at Bahadurpura, the Mir Alam Tank Musical Fountain and a Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SC&TP) at Mir Alam too were inaugurated on the same day.

The inaugural functions and the foundation laying ceremonies were attended by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Solution for decades-old issue One of the major projects that is all set to ease long pending issues related to sewage overflow and water pollution in parts of the Hyderabad Parliament segment is the Zone-III Sewer Network Project being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 297.30 crore.

The project has the sewerage network being strengthened in Tolichowki, Golconda, Langar Houz, Seven Tombs, Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Asifnagar, Vijaynagar Colony, NMDC Colony, Masab Tank, Red Hills, Lakdi-kapul, Bazaarghat, Nampally, Mallepally and Begum Bazaar.

In about two years, these areas will have a strengthened sewerage network resolving the decades-old issue of sewage overflowing on roads, officials said. In addition to promising better health and hygiene to people in these areas, the Zone- III Sewer Network Project will put an end to dischargeof sewage into nalas and the Musi River. In addition to this, a 41.5 million litres per day Sewage Treatment Plant at Mir Alam will also be built, they said. While these works are being taken up by the State government to resolve the existing civic issues and address the needs of future generations, three projects to conserve heritage and attract more tourists will also commence soon.

Mir Alam Mandi, Murgi Chowk and Sardar Mahal are the three structures with historical significance that will get a new lease of life. According to a MA&UD official, the restored Sardar Mahal will strengthen the identity of Hyderabad as a synonym for heritage, creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Foundation laid for Kalapathar PS

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, laid the foundation for a new building for the Kalapathar Police Station on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had earlier requested the government to construct a permanent building as the existing building had only two rooms and lacked facilities for visitors and staff.

The Police Housing Corporation will construct the building at an expenditure of Rs.4 crore in an area measuring about 10,560sq.ft. While the ground floor of the building will be occupied by a courtroom, service rooms, reception and parking, the first floor will house the Station House Officer’s chamber, lock-up rooms, communication wing and mini Command Control Centre.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal, Kalapathar SHO Sudarshan and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .