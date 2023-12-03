Results leave no scope for bypolls due to resignations after winning two constituencies

By Mitu David Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana voter has decisively given his verdict against any possibly by-poll due to resignation of any candidate, who contested from two assembly segments.

In the just concluded Telangana Assembly elections, there were three candidates who contested from two constituencies each. If they had won in both the constituencies, they were to resign to any one of the two constituencies leading to conduct of a bypoll. But the conduct of a bypoll is not necessitated now.

Three candidates – K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), A Revanth Reddy (Congress) and Eatala Rajender (BJP) contested in two constituencies each. The BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao contested from Gajwel and Kamareddy but he won from Gajwel segment only. The TPCC chief Revanth Reddy contested from Kodangal and Kamareddy, but could secure only Kodangal seat.

Kamareddy assembly segment, which saw the clash of these titans, had however, elected the BJP candidate K Venkat Ramana Reddy.

In the third instance, BJP leader Rajender contested from both Gajwel and Huzurabad, but ended up facing defeat in both the constituencies. He was trounced by the BRS nominee K Chandrashekhar Rao in Gajwel and Padi Kaushik Reddy (BRS) in Huzurabad.