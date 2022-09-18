Resume water release to NSP’s left canal, Uttam urges Telangana govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged the State government to take up measures to resume water release to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to protect the crops of

farmers in the ayacut.

Release of water to left canal of NSP was stopped by the officials of the project after its left canal was breached at Mupparam on September 7.

Examining ongoing repairing works to the left canal at Mupparam, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that left canal of NSP was breached due to negligence of the State government in its management. He urged the State government to complete the repairing works on war foot to protect the interests of the ayacut farmers. If resume of water release to left canal was delayed, crops in 6.3 lakh acres in the ayacut would be dried up. He also requested the State government to pay compensation to the crops and houses, which have submerged in water due to breach.