Repairing of breach to Nagarjuna Sagar Project left canal taken up by officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Repairing of left canal of NSP was going on at Vempadu in Nalgonda district where the canal was breached.

Nalgonda: Officials of irrigation department on Thursday have taken up repair works at the breach to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) at Vempadu of Nidmanoor mandal in the district. The R and B officials have also taken up the repair of the damaged Miryalaguda-Haliya road at Nidmanoor and resumed the movement of the vehicles on the route.

Water level receded at Narsimulagudem and Balajinagar in Nidmanoor, which have submerged in five feet deep water after breach to the canal and Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar visited Balajinagar in Nidmanoor and examined the condition prevailed in the condition. OSD in Chief Minister’s Office Sridhar Deshpande and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav inspected the place where the left canal was breached.

Gurukul students shifted back to the school building

Students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School, who were shifted to Balaji function hall as a precautionary measure, were shifted back to the hostel. Principal of the residential school Jyothi told that the hostel would be soon shifted to own building of mini gurukulam at Peddavoora. Special care was being taken to avoid any inconvenience to the students during the incident, she added.

Farmers no need to worry

NSP Chief Engineer Srikanth said that the repairing works to left canal would be completed within three or four days and breach would be closed. The farmers of ayacut of NSP left canal have no need to worry about irrigation facility. Water would be released to the left canal immediately after completion of repairing works, he added.