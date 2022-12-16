Retrofitted vehicles given to differently abled persons in Nirmal

Nineteen beneficiaries were given retrofitted vehicles, while battery-run wheelchairs were provided to 14 persons with over 75 percent of disability.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over retrofitted vehicles to beneficiaries in Nirmal on Friday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy told differently abled persons to have self-confidence and excel in all fields. He handed over cheques to beneficiaries of retrofitted vehicles at Ambedkar Bhavan on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed here on Friday.

Indrakaran advised the persons with disabilities to avail schemes and concessions extended by the government. He asked authorities to take steps to ensure physiotherapy service to the physically challenged persons and treatment to those with mental disabilities. He told the beneficiaries to utilize the vehicles to reach their destinations.

Nineteen beneficiaries were given retrofitted vehicles, while battery-run wheelchairs were provided to 14 persons with over 75 percent of disability. Four laptops were sanctioned to the persons with 40 percent of disability. Collector Mushrraf Ali Faruqui, officials of District Rural Development and Welfare departments were present.