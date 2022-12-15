Govt gives paramount importance to develop religious places: Indrakaran Reddy

The Minister said that the State government was giving importance to developing religious structures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates Sri Mahalaxmi temple at Bangalpet village in Nirmal on Thursday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with his wife Vijayalaxmi performed special prayers at the renovated Sri Mahalaxmi temple at Bangalpet. He formally inaugurated the shrine where the presiding deity was ceremoniously installed here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that the State government was giving importance to developing religious structures. He cited that every village in the district and ward in Nirmal municipality now houses a temple. He stated that a special black stone was used to reconstruct Mahalaxmi temple spending Rs 3 crore. He thanked those who extended their support in the mission.

Endowment department’s commissioner Anil Kumar and local public representatives were present.