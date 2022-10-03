Revanth Reddy calls Kharge ‘Telangana Bidda’, misses meeting Tharoor

Hyderabad: Calling Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge a ‘Telangana Bidda’, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said a few local leaders recommending his candidature should be taken in a ‘positive’ way.

The TPCC president’s statement bears significance, especially in the wake of Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor being in the city on Monday seeking support from local Congress leaders. interestingly, Revanth Reddy did not meet Tharoor, citing the demise of a close relative.

The Thiruvanthapuram MP later tweeted: “My sincere condolences to my colleague TPCC president Revanth Reddy on the sudden loss of a close relative. We will meet another time but I convey my best wishes to him & his team at Telangana Congress.”

It may be recalled that in last September, the TPCC president had called Tharoor ‘a donkey‘ and hoped for his expulsion from the party. He later apologized to the MP, who accepted the apology.

But on Monday, the TPCC president during a press conference, said Kharge was born and brought up in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. His family had made sacrifices during the liberation struggle against the Nizam’s rule and considering these aspects, a few local Congress leaders might have recommended his candidature for the AICC president’s post. This should be seen in a positive way, he said. “As TPCC president, I have to be neutral,” Revanth Reddy said.