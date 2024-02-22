Revanth Reddy erases all content from KCR era on Govt social media channels

All the videos and posts during the previous BRS government's tenure have been deleted, with no information on whether there is any backup of the same data

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:47 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had recently declared that he would erase all imprints of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana, appears to have started with the official YouTube channels of the Telangana CMO and even the Information & Public Relations Department.

All the videos and posts during the previous BRS government’s tenure have been deleted, with no information on whether there is any backup of the same data. The videos that were deleted from these channels included those on several landmarks of Telangana right from 2014, right from the Yadadri temple, the T-Hub, the new Secretariat, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, the Kaleshwaram Project and several other symbols of the State’s progress over the last decade.

Social media has reacted quite strongly to this act, pointing out that these channels had data not just on Chandrashekhar Rao or the BRS, but had more on the State’s growth over the last 10 years, with the new Congress government’s move indicating an attempt to delete everything done by the previous government.

“You can’t erase our pride,” said one X user, Hirish Jakkidi.

“As we all know, @revanth_anumula stated earlier that he would leave no traces of the previous government!

Action in place: All the videos made by the previous government in ten years have been deleted from the official Telangana CMO and I&PR YouTube channels.

(https://youtube.com/@IPRTelanganaGovt?si=bNY1woRX6dNMcjko…) Telangana’s spirit and iconic landmarks like Yadigiriguta temple, T Hub, Secretariat, cable bridge, and Kaleshwaram project, among many others, persist as unshakable symbols of our progress. You can’t erase our pride!” (sic) he posted.

Former chairman of TSREDCO Y Satish Reddy called the move ‘childishness’ of the Revanth Reddy government.

“Congress Govt has removed all the content of last 10 years from Telangana official I & PR and Telangana CMO YouTube Channels. 10 years of KCR Govt data is now vanished! Trying to hide all the good done showcases the ill mentality & childishness of Revanth’s Sarkar!” (sic) he posted on X.

