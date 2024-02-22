Strict action on staff if power outages reported, says CM Revanth Reddy

The State government was supplying adequate power to meet the energy demand and no official power cuts would be imposed by the government, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 09:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that the power supply had improved considerably compared to the past, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that strict action would be initiated against officials and staff, if power outages were reported without any valid reason.

The State government was supplying adequate power to meet the energy demand and no official power cuts would be imposed by the government, he said during a meeting with officials here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who expressed displeasure over recent power outages at many places, also expressed anger over a few officials for negligence in discharge of duties. TRANSCO and GENCO Chief Managing Director SAM Rizvi said the power supply had increased during the last two months compared to the corresponding period last year.

On the power supply interruptions, officials said the DEs were supposed to monitor load fluctuations at sub-stations properly and the problem surfaced due to their failure, following which the Chief Minister ordered strict action against officials and staff, who discharge duties carelessly. Consumers in respective sub-stations areas should be informed in advance, if power supply was to be suspended for any repairs or other maintenance issues, he said.

An action plan has already been prepared to supply sufficient power during the peak season of February, March and April. 264.95 million units was supplied a day from February 1 to 13 this year against 242.44 million units supplied during the same period last year. In January last year, 230.54 million units were supplied and this year, 243.12 million was supplied.

Ensure no drinking water issues in the summer

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to take all necessary precautions and ensure there were no drinking water issues during summer. He also called for a comprehensive action plan for supplying sufficient water to every household irrespective of cities, towns, villages, tandas and SC colonies.

When officials informed that a letter had to be written to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to draw drinking water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, the Chief Minister wanted a review of the total requirement of water and write a letter to the KRMB. An appeal to the Karnataka government to release water from Narayanpur Reservoir should be considered only as the last chance, the Chief Minister said, stressing on writing a letter to KRMB first.

“Wherever necessary, borewells, wells, and motors should be repaired. Towards this, Rs.1 crore and more should be utilized from the ACDP funds allotted to the MLAs, if required,” he said.

CS directed to conduct review meeting to ensure no issue till July

To ensure there was no drinking water problem in the State till July, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari was directed to conduct a review meeting within two days with the District Collectors on water resources in the respective districts.

There should not be any issue in GHMC limits

The Chief Minister also asked officials to ensure there was no water shortage in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Officials said there were no major problems and in case of shortage, there was a possibility to get water from Yellampalli and Nagarjuna Sagar. The Chief Minister also asked the police to ensure there were no issues for movement of drinking water tankers during summer.