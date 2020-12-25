Revanth Reddy frontrunner for TPCC chief post

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy is believed to be emerging as a frontrunner for the post of TPPC chief even as the former Minister and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is making hectic lobbying for the chair.

Revanth Reddy and Venkata Reddy are already camping in New Delhi to appease the high command. Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the GHMC elections, is also in New Delhi.

The trio took part in a protest organised on Thursday to express solidarity to the agitating farmers against new farm laws in New Delhi. Sources said the high command was keen on finalising the name of Revanth Reddy but Venkata Reddy was also leaving no stone unturned to lead the Congress in the State stating that he was a loyal party leader ever since he joined the party.

Though All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore completed consultations with senior State Congress leaders, the high command is likely to complete the process by month-end.

During deliberations with Tagore, many leaders from districts favoured Revanth Reddy for the post. A section of leaders from the party is also exerting pressure on the high command to select a leader from the Backward Classes (BCs).

