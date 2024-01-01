Revanth Reddy inaugurates Numaish, says it’s part of Hyderabad’s identity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

83rd All India Industrial Exhibition Numaish 2024. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, to be held at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, till February 15. He said the annual landmark event had now become part of Hyderabad’s identity after Charminar and Tank Bund.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the Industrial Exhibition Society for preserving the prestige of the 45-day exhibition every year and promised all support from the State government to the society for enhancing the brand image of Hyderabad’s Numaish. He said the government would play a pro-active role in resolving the challenges faced by the Exhibition Society for successfully conducting the annual exhibition.

“We will address the pending issues of the Society to enhance Hyderabad‘s brand image. We will also encourage women entrepreneurs in the industrial sector,” he said. He appreciated several artefacts displayed by women at the exhibition.

Revanth Reddy said the State government would support the Exhibition Society which was running numerous educational institutions with social responsibility. He also assured that the State government would extend full cooperation to upgrade the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, owned by the society, as an engineering college.

IT Minister and Exhibition Society president D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and members of Exhibition Society participated in the inaugural programme.

There are over 2,000 stalls this year at the exhibition, which will be open for visitors from 4pm to 10.30pm on weekdays and from 4pm to 11pm on weekends. The entrance ticket costs Rs.40. The exhibition, expected to attract 25 lakh visitors this year, will have two days reserved for women and children exclusively on January 9 and 31 respectively.

Prominent food outlets from the city have set up stalls, while there are stalls from government agencies including DWACRA, TMERIS, the Prisons department, Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the Traffic Police as well.