Revanth Reddy meets ailing CPI-M leader Tammineni Veerabhadram at AIG Gachibowli

The CM enquired about his health condition with doctors, including chairman of AIG hospitals Dr D Nageshwar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 07:13 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met CPI (Marxist) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli here on Friday.

The CPI (M) leader, who was admitted in AIG hospital due to heart complaint on January 16, is currently under treatment.

The CM enquired about his health condition with doctors, including chairman of AIG hospitals Dr D Nageshwar Reddy.

Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy during his visit to hospital.

Watch the video here: