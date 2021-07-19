Revanth Reddy meets Devender Goud

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday met with former Minister T Devender Goud and sought his guidance and suggestions in the current political scenario in the State. TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud accompanied him.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Revanth Reddy said it was not a political meeting. “We met Devender Goud to seek his guidance in saving political values and get Telangana back onto the development track,” he said. Stating that Devender Goud has vast experience in politics, he said that in the current political scenario, there was a need for all like-minded political leaders to come onto a platform and raise voice against the alleged failures of the State government.

Madhu Yaskhi Goud said Devender Goud had assured all support and guidance when sought by the Congress, he said.

