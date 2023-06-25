BRS hits back at Revanth Reddy over remarks against KTR

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Shravan on Sunday took strong exception to the disparaging remarks made against IT Minister KT Rama Rao by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference along with MLA Danam Nagender, he said the TPCC president’s criticism smacked of his political ignorance and ideological bankruptcy.

It was highly unbecoming on his part to relate the visit of Rama Rao to union Ministers to the cases against party leaders. He questioned the purpose on which the TPCC chief had visited union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the past.

He also wanted to know from Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy whether his visit to Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the BJP were intended to save the projects of his younger brother.

Shravan also pointed out that the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh met Modi recently. Did they all lobby in favour of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who were facing cases. Revanth Reddy was making wild allegation only to grab headlines, but it would boomerang against his own party, he said.

Danam Nagender said that no leaders from the BRS would join the Congress under any circumstances. The petty politics being played by the Congress leaders would bring disgrace to their own party, he quipped.