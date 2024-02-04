Revanth Reddy targeting KCR to hide his own failures: Jagadish Reddy

Former minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy countered that Revanth Reddy himself had yielded to the Centre and relinquished control of the State's irrigation projects. , former minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy countered, asserting that Revanth Reddy himself had yielded to the Centre and relinquished control of the State's irrigation projects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accusing former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for handing over irrigation projects to the Centre, former minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy said Revanth Reddy had surrendered before the Centre and handed over control of the State’s irrigation projects.

Responding to remarks made by Revanth Reddy against the BRS president on the issue of handing over the control of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Jagadish Reddy said in order to escape from his failure to stop the transfer of management of irrigation projects to the Centre, the Chief Minister was trying to blame Rao.

Stating that by handing over the control of irrigation projects to KRMB, the Congress government had done injustice to the people of the State, Jagadish Reddy said that by doing so, the Congress government had pledged the interests of the people of Telangana to the Centre. “Congress is the real traitor of Telangana. By handing over projects to the Centre, Congress has done a great injustice to the State. People will not forgive it,”he said.