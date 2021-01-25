Revanth Reddy to participate in Rythu Deeksha in Armoor

Sudershan Reddy said that BJP had assured turmeric farmers for setting up turmeric board and to provide support price to the crop after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Nizamabad: Former minister P. Sudershan Reddy informed that TPCC working President Revanth Reddy will be participating in Rythu Deeksha on January 30 at Armoor, in the support of turmeric farmers demanding that BJP government set up a turmeric board and provide remunerative price for the turmeric crops.

At a press conference here on Monday Sudershan Reddy said that after the BJP government came into power, new agriculture acts were brought in and they were against the interests of the farmers. He said that BJP had assured turmeric farmers for setting up turmeric board and to provide support price to the crop after winning the Lok Sabha elections. But the BJP MP Aravind and the BJP government deceived turmeric farmers and they had not even provided remunerative price for the crop. Because of it the farmers are facing problems. He appealed to turmeric farmers and people to attend the program in huge numbers to build pressure on the union government.

Nizamabad DCC President Manala Mohan Reddy, PCC Secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, Nizamabad Rural, Urban constituencies in-charges Bhoopathi Reddy, Taher-Bin-Hamdan, Congress kisan keth state president Anvesh Reddy and other congress party leaders participated.

