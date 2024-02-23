TSDCA seizes Ezee-Go pain oil over false rheumatism treatment claims

23 February 2024

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) on Friday said that it has seized Ezee-Go pain oil, an Ayurvedic medicine that was being sold by several retail units in the local market of Alair, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri for making misleading advertisement that it treats Rheumatism, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The ‘Ezee-Go Pain Oil was manufactured by Ruhani Herbals, Mohali, Punjab and being marketed by SwisscheM Health Care, Mumbai. The label of the product bears a misleading claim stating that it is useful in inflammation degenerative forms of rheumatism.

In a separate raid, the DCA also seized overpriced anti-migraine medicine ‘Frezine -10 Tablets’ (Flunarizine Tablets 10 mg) at Nizamabad in which the MRP indicated was very high compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the drug pricing regulatory authorities. The product Frezine-10 tablets (Flunarizine Tablets 10 mg) manufactured by Siddhi Vinayak Industries, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh and marketed by Narbax Healthcare, RC Puram, Bhel, Hyderabad, had an MRP of Rs. 99 for 10 tablets. The Ceiling price, however, fixed by the drug pricing regulatory authority for the product is Rs. 4.82 for one tablet. The drug inspects seized stocks worth Rs 11, 880.

In another raid, the TSDCA the clinic ‘Sri Sai Clinic’ of an unlicensed practitioner (quack) Bakthi Pradeep and seized drugs stocked for sale at Chinna Gollapally village, Shamshabad, Rangareddy district. The individual was practicing medicine by claiming that he was a Rural Medical Practitioner’.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 20 varieties of medicines found stocked at the premises worth Rs 20, 000 without any drug license. The drugs included antibiotics, analgesics, cough syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.