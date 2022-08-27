RFCL removed worker ends life in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:35 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Peddapalli: A 32 year-old youth, Munja Harish, who was recently removed from job in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) was found dead in a well near Kamanpur on Saturday.

Harish, who went missing from the home since Friday morning, reportedly committed suicide disappointed over injustice done to him and other youths who were duped by middlemen by promising to provide permanent job in RFCL. He was stated to have paid a bribe of Rs 6.7 lakh to middlemen to get the job, but was removed from the job subsequently.

Before going missing, Harish posted a message in WhatsApp stating he has decided to end life. “I hope justice will be done to other victims even after my death” He wanted the other victims to hand over his money to his father if the middlemen came forward to return it. The message went viral in the local social media.

According to police, a native of Ambalpur of Shankarapatnam mandal, Harish joined in the job in RFCL by paying Rs 6.7 lakh to a middleman eight months ago. Unfortunately, he was removed from the job.

Harish was disappointed much since the victims were unable to get justice even after continuous agitations. On Friday morning, Harish left the home informing the family members that he was going to Huzurabad.

When the family members contacted him over the phone at 1 pm, he informed them that he was coming home. As he failed to reach the home at 3 pm, family members again tried to contact him but in vain as his mobile phone was switched off.

As he failed to return back home in the night, his wife lodged a complaint with Shankarapatnam police. Based on the complaint, cops registered the case and began an investigation.Police found Harish’s bike, two mobile phones, headphones, and wristwatch at a tank near Siddipalle of Kamanpur on Friday night. As his slippers were found near an agricultural well, cops searched for him with professional swimmers and found the dead body on Saturday.

Body has been shifted to Peddappalli hospital for postmortem.

Also Read:

Telangana: RFCL job scam snowballing into big controversy.

RFCL halts fertilizer production following roof collapses in various units.

Open debate call on RFCL job irregularities sparks tension in Godavarikhani.