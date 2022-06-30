RGUKT-Basar issues admission notification for B Tech programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Thursday issued a notification for admissions into its six-year integrated BTech programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

The admissions to the first-year integrated BTech programmes will be based on the merit in GPA and grade obtained in each subject in the Class X examinations. Last year, the RGUKT had admitted students considering scores obtained in the POLYCET due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total available seats, 85 per cent admissions are reserved for local candidates (Telangana) and remaining 15 per cent of the seats are unreserved, which will be filled with students of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh based on merit.

Online submission of applications will commence from Friday and the last date to apply is July 15. Likewise, the last date for receiving application of the special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports) by the university through the post is July 19. A provisional selection list will be released on July 30. For more details, visit the website https://www.rgukt.ac.in/.