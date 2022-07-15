RGUKT-Basar students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning, enquiry ordered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy ordered for an enquiry into the suspected food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar where some students have fallen sick after consuming food on Friday.

The Minister assured stringent action against those responsible for the suspected food poisoning and instructed the varsity management and the district collector to shift students to Nizamabad hospital for better treatment.

She also instructed Telangana State Council of Higher Education Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana to visit Nizamabad hospital and ensure the students were being extended quality treatment. In the wake of heavy rains in State, the Minister directed university authorities to take adequate safety measures in the kitchen and while cooking and serving the food to students.

Team of senior doctors rushed to Basara: Harish Rao

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday enquired about the health condition of nearly 600 students who were taken ill at IIIT Basara and ordered health officials to send a team of senior doctors to Basara for providing expert medical care to the students.

“We will ensure the students get the best care under senior health officials. Their medical condition will be monitored 24-hours till they recover,” Harish Rao in a statement said.