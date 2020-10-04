RGUKT receives over 40,000 applications this year, sees rise 

The University had recorded 34,217 applications in 2019, suggesting a rise by 17 per cent this year

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar received as many as 40,158 applications, seeking admissions into different branches of engineering. The last date for submission of documents was Saturday. The varsity called for admissions into six-year integrated engineering courses on September 12.

According to University authorities, among the 40,158 applications, 37,155 candidates are from the locals category while 2,963 were non-local applicants. A total of 1,062 candidates submitted applications expressing their willingness to join unfilled seats under Global category. A total of 40 applicants are NRIs.

Surge in applications

The university saw a surge in the number of applications when compared to previous academic year. It had recorded 34,217 applications in 2019, suggesting a rise by 17 per cent. A total of 32,401 applicants were locals and 1,816 were non-locals. While 59 students belonging to several states of the country and 7,203 candidates accounted for unfilled global seats.

Nizamabad tops

When it comes to district-wise break up, Nizamabad topped the chart with 2,976 students applied seeking admissions into the engineering courses at the university. Nalgonda and Jagtial districts stood in the second and third position respectively. A total of 2,051 applicants were from Nalgonda and 1,830 candidates belonged to the latter. Over 1,700 students of Siddipet and Khammam each enrolled their names for studying engineering.

Asifabad at the bottom

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district figured in the bottom with the RGUKT seeing 422 applications from this entity. While 917 students of Adilabad district dropped applications, 1,333 applicants were from Mancherial district and 1,305 were of Nirmal district.

Pupils of the four districts did not utilise the opportunity to pursue engineering courses though the institution is situated in Nirmal district.

