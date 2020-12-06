Rich tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar in Karimnagar

Public representatives including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders of various Dalit organisations paid tributes to the late leader by garlanding the statues of Ambedkar.

Karimnagar: The 64th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was observed in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Public representatives including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders of various Dalit organisations paid tributes to the late leader by garlanding the statues of Ambedkar.

While Health Minister Eatala Rajender garlanded the statue of Ambedkar in Huzurabad, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the programme held at court chowk in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the formation of separate Telangana State was materialised through the Indian Constitution written by Ambekdar.

Terming Dr Ambedkar as a world-renowned intellectual, Minister said Ambedkar strove hard for the upliftment of downtrodden sections.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka and leaders of various Dalit organizations attended the programme.

Telangana Jagruthi district president Jadi Srinivas said Ambedkar statue was installed in the Assembly premises only because of a hunger strike observed by MLC K Kavitha.

