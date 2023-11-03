Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple

Axar Patel was the preferred choice for selectors in the World Cup. However, Axar sustained an injury during the Asia Cup and was replaced by veteran Ashwin.
Hyderabad: Indian star cricketers Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday, seeking blessing of the divine.
Both cricketers failed to make it to the World Cup squad due to injuries. Pant, who met with an accident when his car rammed into the divider near Dehradun, is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
Axar Patel was the preferred choice for selectors in the World Cup. However, Axar sustained an injury during the Asia Cup and was replaced by veteran Ashwin.
Not enough words to describe the energy of the place. Didn’t feel like leaving the temple. Unbelievable positive energy & spiritual energy. 🤍 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UAroS4QzfX
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 3, 2023