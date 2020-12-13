River Godavari has been rejuvenated under KLIS: Koppula

Eashwar was speaking at the Mastyaveera KCR Cup-2020, a boating competition held in Godavari river on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town.

By | Published: 8:35 pm 8:43 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Sunday said Godavari river which used to dry up has been rejuvenated with the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Eashwar was speaking at the Mastyaveera KCR Cup-2020, a boating competition held in Godavari river on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rejuvenated Godavari river by diverting water from east to west, and as result, there was standing water in the river over a stretch of 250 km perenially, he said.

Pointing out that Kerala was known for its regatta contest, the Minister said the boating competition in Godavari river now with the construction of Kaleshwaram project would also become a highlight.

Besides, the fishermens’ community also gained significantly since fish was abundantly available in the river now, he said.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar, MLAs Korukanti Chander, Sunke Ravishankar and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .