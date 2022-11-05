Riyadh Indian Embassy’s blood donation campaign elicits good response

Jeddah: Several enthusiastic NRIs came forward to donate blood during a blood donation camp organised as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Saudi Arabia.

The campaign, conducted by the Telangana NRI forum in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh at King Fahd Medical Complex (KFMC) on Friday, saw NRIs largely from the Telugu States, taking part. Somen Debnath, Indian cyclist who is travelling across the world and now in Saudi, noted social workers Shihab Kottukad, Muzammil Shaikh and Osmania University Alumni President Mubeen were among the notable donors.

Muhammed Shabeer K, second secretary of the Indian Embassy, said: “India always leads from the front in humanitarian efforts and its embassy is part of such noble initiatives. We value such humanitarian initiatives and will continue to support them.”

Mohammed Abdul Jabber, President of Telangana NRI forum explained the importance of blood donation and thanked all those who supported the campaign.

Riyadh city alone requires an approximately 2000 units of blood components to sustain a minimum supply for patients of the city hospitals including KFMC. Donated blood components are essential to a wide range of treatments including cancer, maternal deliveries, children, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and other essential treatments. Less than half of all blood donations come from blood drives organized and hosted by volunteers, according to health ministry officials.