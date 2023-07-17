Quality power being supplied 24×7 to agri sector: Transco CMD

Stating that discoms had no business with politics, he said no incidents of crops being affected due to lack of power supply were reported so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao made it clear that 24 hours quality power was being supplied in the State, implying that allegations by Congress leaders that power was not being supplied round the clock to the agriculture sector were baseless.

Stating that discoms had no business with politics, he said no incidents of crops being affected due to lack of power supply were reported so far. Informing that power consumption in the agriculture sector had increased, he said that compared to last year, there was a jump of 3,500MW to 4,000MW in farm consumption this year. To meet the demand, power worth Rs.20 crore to Rs.25 crore was being purchased every day.

Prabhakar Rao along with his family members had a darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Vemulawada on Monday. Later, speaking to reporters, he said that so far, there was no interruption in supply of power under the supervision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The State had also successfully met a record peak power demand of 15,497 MW power without any issues, and was ready to ensure uninterrupted supply even if the demand went up to 18,000 MW since the electricity supply system was strengthened, he added.