Roaleey Ryan debuts in Faissal Khan’s Faactory

Model Roaleey Ryan makes her acting debut in Faissal Khan’s directorial film Faactory. She will be playing female lead alongside Faissal Khan. It also stars Rajkumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh.

Talking about her working experience with Faissal Khan, “When Faissal is acting, that’s the cap that he adorns. He is very focused and, at the same time, he also looks out for his coactors which improvises and makes the scenes better.

He believes in making a scene to look excellent where everybody needs to shine. He has a clear vision for what he needs in a shot that he will enact it to you.”Sharing a few details on her role, she says, “The role I’m playing is that of a confident, courageous and independent girl.

She can handle any situation and she just wants to live a good life. I have been excited about the film since the day I gave audition. Every moment that I spent on this film just increases my excitement. It increases my hopes, especially after seeing how great the film turned out to be.”