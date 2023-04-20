Rowdy sheeter shot at by unidentified persons in Karimnagar

Four unknown persons attacked Arun and opened fire at him. He managed to escape without getting hit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Unidentified persons opened fire at a rowdy sheeter, Arun, in Manakondur mandal headquarters late on Wednesday night. Arun survived the attack without any injuries.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began investigations. It is learnt that police have taken two persons into custody while two others are absconding.