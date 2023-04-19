Karimnagar: BRS constituency level meetings on April 25

Over 3,000 workers of the party will take part in the constituency level meetings which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Karimnagar: Based on the instructions of BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, district party leaders have decided to organize party meetings in all assembly constituencies on April 25.

Over 3,000 workers of the party will take part in the constituency level meetings which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar conducted a preparatory meeting along with MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others here on Wednesday.

The Minister called upon the party leaders to make constituency meetings a big success. Installation of the party’s flag posts were completed in all wards and villages, he said.

Advising the leaders to hoist party flags in every village and wards on April 25, he wanted to organise constituency level meetings along with 3,000 to 5,000 activists and make the event a big success.

ZPTCs, MPPs and mandal party presidents should coordinate with each other to organize mandal level meetings. While Karimnagar constituency meeting will be held at Rajasree Gardens, the Manakondur meeting would be in the Supreme function hall. The Choppadandi meeting will be held at BAS gardens in Gangadhara.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu and others were present.

