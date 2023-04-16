Arts will help for psychological growth of students: Karimnagar Collector

The Collector was participating in the Swara Madhuri celebrations held in the Collectorate auditorium here on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Collector RV Karnan handing over Swara Madhuri CD to governemnt school students in a programme held in Karimnagar on Sunday

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said arts would help the psychological growth of students. Education was not meant for only book knowledge. The purpose of education would be fulfilled when only comprehensive development of the students was done.

Stating that three types of arts including music, play and poetry would play a vital role in personality development, Karnan said people would reach higher positions when only their inner talent was brought out. Books, music and sports would help for the better future of the people.

It was a great thing to teach online music classes to students from 9 am to 10 am every Sunday under Swara Madhuri by the well-known musician KB Sharma, he said and appreciated Sharma for his initiative.

Later, Collector felicitated Sharma as well as Janga Manohar Reddy for his cooperation. Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Sahithi Gouthami president Dr Gandra Laxmana Rao and others were present.