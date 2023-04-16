Karimnagar: Alphores Educational Institutions felicitates ‘Young Scientists’ of its schools

Eleven students who excelled in state and national level science competitions were felicitated with mementos by the Institutions chairman Dr V Narender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Alphores educational institutions chairman Dr V Narender Reddy along with young scientists in a felicitation function held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Alphores Educational Institutions felicitated the ‘Young Scientists’ of its schools to encourage scientific thought among the students.

Eleven students who excelled in state and national level science competitions were felicitated with mementos by the Institutions chairman Dr V Narender Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender Reddy said that India was a home for scientific revolutions as well as an indicator for new inventions. Renowned scientists including APJ Abdul Kalam, CV Raman, Aryabatta, JC Bhose, Swamynathan and others brought laureates to the country by inventing new innovations.

Class IX students M Poojasri K Dev Ashish, G Lasya Sri, M Sai Vineel, D Vishnu Charan, Sharmila, D Srihash, M Sai Revanth, Agashya Abhinav, and Srija Reddy, Class X student V Sanjitha Reddy, Class VIII students Srija Rifath, Sanjinin, and Romaisa Fathima were felicitated.

Also Read DRDO Centre of Excellence inaugurated at IIT-Hyderabad