Royal Enfield achieves its highest ever sales in 2023

Royal Enfield's FY2023 sales performance grew by 39% over FY2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield had the largest sales in a fiscal year in FY20233-23, selling 8,34,895 units compared to 6,02,268 units in FY2022. Royal Enfield’s FY2023 sales performance grew by 39% over FY2022. During the fiscal year, the company also crossed the 1 lakh unit export mark.

“Royal Enfield’s development has been nothing short of extraordinary this year; we’ve reached new heights in sales and market share and have first exceeded 100,000 overseas volumes. The Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, two of our motorcycles, have surpassed expectations and brought in new consumers,” said B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield.

The company recorded total sales of 72,235 units for the month of March 2023, an increase of 7% over the same period the previous year. Sales in the domestic market increased somewhat, by 2%, to 59,884 units, while exports significantly increased, by 34%, to 12,351 units from 9,200 in March 2022.