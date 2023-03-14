Hyderabad: Royal Enfield Trail School sees participants learning off-roading

Royal Enfield Trail School Hyderabad saw more than 35 enthusiastic participants signing up to learn the nuances of taking the motorcycle off road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

In the event which was cosponsored by CEAT, the participants were trained by certified trainers from Bigrock Dirtpark who ensured all the basics of Off-Roading.

The basics that the participants were exposed to included body positioning, emergency braking, decline recovery and various other aspects of off-Roading.

The participants showed steady progression throughout the day and at the completion of the session rode back to their homes with a lot more confidence in taking their motorcycles off the tarmac and exhibited their newly acquired skills from their trainers with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, a press release said.