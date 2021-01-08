Royale Touche to expand operations in Hyderabad

The 40-year old company, which has 147 outlets in India plans to add 50 new outlets across the country by the end of this year

Hyderabad: Laminates and vitrified tile maker Royale Touche which has two design outlets in Hyderabad and one in Karimnagar, is looking to expand its presence in Telangana. There are plans to open more outlets in and around Hyderabad. The company will set up experience centres in the next phase of expansion.The 40-year old company, which has 147 outlets in India plans to add 50 new outlets across the country by the end of this year, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities of Telangana.

Raj Patel, director, Royale Touche told Telangana Today, “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today contribute 12 per cent of the overall national revenues. For us, Hyderabad business has been growing at a rate of 25 per cent year-on-year while the national growth average has been around 20 per cent. We today work with 800 architects in and around the city and will strengthen our stakeholder engagement in future as well.

The city is a growing market for luxury home decor. We had been high on innovation both in laminates and tiles segments as we rolled out a new product every fourth day. We have recently brought out antiviral and antibacterial products into the Indian market. We are exporting exterior grade compact laminates and will soon make them available in India,” he added.

Pan-India, the company has 1,500 SKUs in the laminates segment from 0.5 mm thickness to 25 mm thickness meeting different product requirements. The company makes a range of vitrified tiles.The company markets them both in India and overseas. The company has been primarily targeting the B2C segment (up to 95 per cent) with limited institutional sales in India. The company sells its products across 22 States in India through about 150 outlets spread over 105 cities. Institutional segment dominates the export markets contributing 25 per cent of the company’s overall revenues.

“All our factories are located in Gujarat today. We are the only company in the country with a mineral processing facility. We have focused on growing our business organically. We have a subsidiary in the Netherlands and if the markets around it look promising, we may look at creating a manufacturing base around it in future,” added Patel.

