RPF Flag Day celebrations receive good response in Khammam

Khammam: The online competitions organised for students marking Railway Protection Force (RPF) Flag Day evoked good response. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the collectorate where Collector RV Karnan presented trophies to the winners of essay writing and debate competitions on Wednesday. He said the students were the asset of the nation and they should avail the facilities provided by the government to excel in their lives. He interacted with the students and advised them to make effective use of online classes in this academic year.

Karnan appreciated the RPF officials for organising the event, which he said would help bring out hidden talents of the students. He also advised the students to participate in essay writing and other competitions so that their skills would be sharpened.

He appreciated a student MS Jahnavi for expressing her opinion in an effective manner and wished her good luck in her future endeavours. He also appreciated the winners V Akhila, N Ruchita, B Lavanya, K Bhavitha, B Manisha, Srivardhini, V Neha, and P Chakradhar.

The RPF Inspector of Force (CI) K Madhusudan informed the competitions were organised on the topics ‘Police role in nation’s safety’ and ‘girls’ empowerment’. Students from various government and private schools in Khammam participated in the competitions. Childline district coordinator K Srinivas, teachers K Gayathri, Rajendra Prasad, Abad Ali and others were present.

