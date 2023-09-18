RPF-Secunderabad seize 50 kgs of ganja at Warangal Railway Station

RPF found four unclaimed bags which contained 50 kgs of ganja reportedly valued at Rs 50 lakh at the Warangal Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 18 September 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force Secunderabad seized huge quantity of ganja at Warangal.

As part of a special drive, on Sunday during checking at Warangal Railway Station the RPF found four unclaimed bags which contained 50 kgs of ganja reportedly valued at Rs 50 lakh at the station and the same was handed over to Task Force, Warangal for further legal action, said Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Secunderabad.

She further said during the year 2023, RPF Secunderabad Division has recovered narcotics products in 39 incidents valued Rs 11.32 Crores and arrested 49 persons who were carrying narcotics substances and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies for legal action with an increase of 44 percent in seizure value of narcotic products compared to the previous year.

