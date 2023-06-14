Rs 11.67 cr compensation for 14,549 farmers in Mahabubabad

This initiative comes in response to the unseasonal rains that inflicted substantial damage to different kinds of crops in the district recently

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Mahabubabad: In a significant development aiding farmers in coping with crop losses, the State government has sanctioned Rs 11.67 crore as compensation for the damage suffered by 14,549 farmers in the district. The compensation is being disbursed in the form of Rs.10,000 per acre directly credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This initiative comes in response to the unseasonal rains that inflicted substantial damage to different kinds of crops in the district recently.

Speaking to ‘Telanagana Today’, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Chatru Naik said the entire sum allocated in the first installment will be transferred to the respective farmers’ bank accounts at the earliest. “We have conducted a meeting with the bankers on Wednesday to discuss the transfer of amount to the farmers as early as possible,” he added.

Furthermore, compensation totaling Rs 11.03 crore will be given to 14,912 farmers whose crops were damaged in 11,036 acres in the district in the second installment. However, the date of release of the amount was yet to be announced, according to the officials.

Maize farmers bore the brunt of the rainfall, closely followed by those cultivating paddy. Other affected crops encompassed mango, watermelon, banana, dragon fruit, and chili. The rainfall occurred on March 17 and 21, subjecting the agricultural sector to considerable losses.

On March 23, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conducted visits to the erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts, during which he announced relief measures amounting to Rs.10,000 per acre. According to sources, a total of 85,670 acres owned by 74,797 farmers in the erstwhile Warangal district suffered damage to crops such as standing paddy, maize, and mangoes. The Chief Minister personally inspected various locations, including Danthalapally, Peddavangara, Reddykunthanda, Pocharam, Vaddekothapalli, and Bommakallu in the Palakurthi Constituency.

Subsequently, officials conducted a comprehensive survey, and assessed that crops got damaged in a total of 22,722 acres. Based on these findings, the government approved compensation amounting to Rs 11.67 crore for the benefit of 14,549 farmers affected in 11,673 acres.