Rs 12 lakh worth jewellery burgled in Vizag temple

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Visakhapatnam: Burglars broke open the main door of the famous Karakachettu Polamamba temple in Peda Waltair in the heart of the city on Saturday night and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh.

The temple staff, who had closed the shrine on Saturday night, returned to open it on Sunday morning only to find that the hundi was broken and the jewellery stolen. The watchman of the temple said that some strangers talking in Hindi had asked him whether they could sleep there for the night and when he said it was not possible, had gone away in two vehicles.

The burglars had disconnected the 17 CC cameras and also took away with them the hard disc as well as the video recorder, police said. The temple priests said that it was perhaps the first time that such an incident had taken place at the temple.