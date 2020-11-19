Rs 2000 cr spent to end drinking water woes: KTR

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, after a long gap of 100 years, will have an exclusive reservoir at Keshavapuram that will take care of the drinking water requirement of the capital till 2050, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.

“Undivided Andhra Pradesh had seen many Chief Ministers and governments, but not one of them thought of having a long term plan in place to address the drinking water issues of Hyderabad. After Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was instrumental in the construction of the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar in 1920, it is Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is constructing another exclusive reservoir at Keshavapuram in 2020 for Hyderabad’s water needs,” he said.

Pointing out that this was the benefit of having a leader with a vision and commitment, he said that in the past, several Chief Ministers in undivided AP never gave a thought to have some plans to mitigate the drinking water issues in the city.

Stating that the TRS government has spent over Rs 2,000 crore to end the drinking water woes of Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities, the TRS working president recalled the protests by women with empty pots in front of the Water Supply Board in Hyderabad since his childhood. “Despite Hyderabad being a metropolitan city, successive governments in undivided AP made no attempts to address the drinking water needs of its people who were forced to depend on water tankers till the TRS government came to power,” he said, adding that the State government had addressed 90 per cent of the drinking water needs and people of Hyderabad were aware of it. “The TRS government will resolve any pending issue and provide drinking water facility to all in the next few weeks,” he added.

