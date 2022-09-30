| Rs 23 Crores 7 Kg Of Gold Received For Gold Plating To Vimana Gopuram Of Yadadri Templers 23 Crores 7 Kg Of Gold Received For Gold Plating To Vimana Gopuram Of Yadadri

Rs 23 crores, 7 kg of gold received for gold plating to vimana gopuram of Yadadri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:37 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Getting inspiration from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, several leaders on Friday announced donations for gold plating to vimana gopuram of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday.

The temple authorities have received total Rs 2.03 crore of donations during the visit of the Chief Minister to Yadadri. The amount includes Rs 52.48 lakhs donation of the Chief Minister.

A Rajitha from Hyderabad has contributed Rs 30.15 lakh, Armor MLA A Jeevan Reddy Rs 20 lakh, Snehitha Builders Private Limited (Hyderabad) has donated Rs 51 lakh and Anugu Dayanad Reddy from Hyderabad donated Rs 50.04 lakh.

Till today, the temple authorities have received Rs 23,99,72,230 in the form of cheques and online transfers and 7.877 kgs of gold for the purpose of gold planting to vimana gopuram.