Hyderabad: Lizard found in Biryani again?

The video was posted by one Tharun Reddy who alleged that eight people fell ill after eating biryani cooked with lizard at the Deccan Elite Hotel in Rajendranagar.

Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Just weeks after a man found a dead lizard in Biryani he ordered through an online food delivery app, yet another video of a lizard in Biryani has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Assistant Food Controller of GHMC took cognizance of the issue on Sunday and made a visit to the hotel. “Pertaining to this complaint, the Concerned Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and the samples of Fish Biryani will be sent to Lab, any violation in the quality of the sample will be dealt with stern action. Meanwhile a report will be submitted based on the inspection,” they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

These recent incidents have left biryani lovers in Hyderabad second-guessing their choices. “Why biryani only have lizards all the time. Have to be extra careful while eating my favourite dish now,” tweeted one user.