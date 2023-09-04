Rs 35 crore sanctioned for widening of a road in Mancherial

MLA Diwakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds. He said that traffic snarls on the stretch would soon be a thing of the past.

Mancherial: Government sanctioned Rs 35 crore for widening of a 3.80 kilometer long road and creation of two culverts, two bridges, dividers and central lighting system from IB chowk of Mancherial town to Srinivas garden in Kyathanpalli municipality. An order to this effect was issued on Sunday.

He stated that important junctions of the town and roads were already being developed. He added that a model vegetable and meat market was being constructed at IB chowk.