Rs 4,640 cr pepper motion GmbH plant coming up in AP

The company and its industrial partners with the Andhra Pradesh government will build a fully integrated vertical production facility similar to Tesla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Amaravati: pepper motion GmbH of Germany is setting up a Rs.4,640 crore battery vehicle project on 800 acres in Punganur of Chittoor district.

The company and its industrial partners with the Andhra Pradesh government will build a fully integrated vertical production facility similar to Tesla, for the conversion of diesel buses and trucks as well as the construction of new vehicles, including battery production of up to 20 GWh, and generate 8080 jobs and the construction of production facilities at Punganur will be launched at the end of this month.

According to reports, both battery electric drives and pepper’s fuel cell-based drive system, recently launched in an initial small series, are to be used. There are also plans to develop and offer a corresponding charging infrastructure with other established technology partners such as chargebyte.

It is also said that commissioning of the conversion and vehicle production facilities is planned for early 2025 and there are plans to produce more than 50,000 electric buses and trucks per year from 2027 and to market components for the electric drive of commercial vehicles internationally.

The Indian government is currently creating a favorable environment for the consistent development of the New Mobility and New Energy sectors and has set itself ambitious decarbonization targets. Its strategy towards zero-emission commercial vehicle transportation offers pepper a great opportunity to successfully establish itself as a leading technology supplier in the Indian market.

The existing port and industrial infrastructure, and the innovation-driven, progressive economic policies of the state of Andhra Pradesh, the reports quoted the Managing Director and CEO of pepper motion GmbH, Andreas Hager.