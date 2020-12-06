Rs 600 cr okayed for irrigation works in Nalgonda

To cater to both irrigation and industrial supply needs

Hyderabad: In a major development, the State government gave administrative approvals for irrigation works worth over Rs 600 crore in Nalgonda district late on Saturday evening. The irrigation works are meant to cater to the needs of both irrigation and industrial supply.

Administrative approvals were sanctioned to take up works worth an estimated Rs 229.25 crore under Wadapally Lift Irrigation Scheme in Wadapally village of Damarcherla mandal in Nalgonda district. The officials were asked to take up the works pertaining to construction of approach channel, fore-bay, pump house, pressure main, delivery cistern, gravity mains and electromechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment at Bothalapalem. Another Rs 219.9 crore was sanctioned for taking up similar works at Dunnapothulagandi under Balnepally-Champla Thanda Lift Irrigation Scheme near Chityala village in Adavidevulapally mandal of Nalgonda district.

The Irrigation Department also gave approvals for concrete and cement works for the Keshavapuram-Kondrapole Lift Irrigation Scheme on Musi River near Keshavapuram in Damarcherla mandal as well as Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme on the foreshore of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir near Nellikal village in Tirumalagiri Sagar mandal.

Further, the Irrigation Department also sanctioned Rs 75.93 crore to irrigate 5,875 acres under the State plan funds of Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation (TSIDC) for Keshavapuram-Kondrapole LIS and another Rs 72.16 crore for Nellikal LIS. Similarly, Rs 2.76 crore was sanctioned to take up works of pipeline to supply water from LLC pump house to distributaries of Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project (AMRP).

