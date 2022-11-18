RS members Ravichandra, Parthasarathi Reddy felicitated in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Khammam: The streets in Sathupalli in the district turned pink as a massive colourful procession was taken out welcoming newly elected Rajya Sabha members Vaddiraju Ravinchandra and Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy on their maiden visit to the town on Friday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TRS (BRS) floor leader in Lok Sabha, Khammam MP, Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others took part in a public meeting where the Rajya Sabha members were felicitated in a grand manner.

Addressing the gathering the minister noted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been giving great importance to Khammam district. That was why two leaders from the district were sent to Rajya Sabha.

The development that did not happen in 70 years was achieved in just eight years in the State. SCCL had a lion’s share in the funds spent for laying a railway line from Bhadrachalam to Sathupalli, but the Centre lacked the minimum courtesy to invite the district minister for its inauguration, he said.

Ajay Kumar accused the BJP party of playing murky politics by sending seers to Hyderabad to buy MLAs. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was touring Kashmir to Kanyakumari with his Bharat Jodo yatra without once visiting Gujarat where elections were being conducted.

MP Nageshwar Rao noted that the party MPs would expose the BJP government’s anti-Telangana attitude in the Parliament. The Central leaders who failed to procure paddy produced by the farmers in the State were now falsely criticising the TRS government.

TRS party was the party that stands by the people of Telangana. People in Telangana should support the Chief Minister and teach a lesson to the parties that were talking nonsense. The Centre stopped Bhadrachalam to Kovvur railway line at Sathupalli only instead of extending it to Kovvur, he said.

MP Ravichandra described Chandrashekhar Rao as ‘Jathipita’, who fulfilled the 60 years desire of separate Telangana. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving an opportunity to him and Parthasarathi Reddy to go to Rajya Sabha. The 2023 election season started and the TRS would win all 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district, he noted.